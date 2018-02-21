Top 10 Cute Idol Groups

Idol groups have been ranked according to their proportion of cute girls, with some of the results being too close to call.

The ranking:

1. Nogizaka46

2. Momoiro Clover Z

3. Perfume

4. Yuzaka46

5. AKB48

6. E-girls

=7. Babymetal

=7. NMB48

=9. Morning Musume ’18

=9. HKT48

AKB48 will no doubt be disappointed by their apparent decline in popularity, which is likely to continue in light of some recent events.

If nothing else, the rankings also prove that a band does not need to spend excessive amounts of time thinking of an imaginative name for itself.