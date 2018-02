A more in-depth look at the upcoming live action Bleach movie has finally appeared, revealing not only its two main characters but also the 3D CG for one of the franchise’s evil Hollows, with Warner Bros. quickly silencing any and all criticism by disabling both comments and ratings.

The brief 30-second PV, which will no doubt be plenty of time for fans to heavily scrutinize:

Those who have hopes for the live action movie can look forward to seeing it in theaters on July 20th.