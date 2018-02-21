Kasho Roshieru × Senran Kagura

Senran Kagura is collaborating with sexy cosplayer Kasho Roshieru to release various special goods, a rather curious combination since it seems unlikely that fans infatuated with the Senran Kagura girls would be interested in women of the 3D variety (although perhaps busty women of any variety really are enough to do the trcik).

Some of the items that will be available for purchase, including T-shirts, long cushion covers and towels – all of which have either Asuka or Yumi on them in addition to cosplayer Kasho Roshieru in costume:

Those interested in purchasing can pre-order via Bandai’s apparel shopping site “bankore”; the items are scheduled to ship in March.