Kanzaki Ranko Photoshop Challenge Sweeps Twitter

Smartphone game IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage released a new card for one of its many collectible idols, with the image garnering an enormous amount of attention online due to the cuteness of Kanzaki Ranko in the background, even prompting some to Photoshop her into various images.

The new card that was added to IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage:

Kanzaki Ranko in the background, who proved so cute that fans started making parodies of her (which previously happened to Tachibana Arisu):

A handful of the humorous Photoshopped parodies (gathered via its hashtag):