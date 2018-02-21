Hanasaku Iroha Inn Closing Down

The Shuhokaku hotel (located in Kanazawa) that Hanasaku Iroha‘s inn was based on will soon be shutting down, a sad turn of events for otaku planning on making a pilgrimage to the sacred spot.

Shuhokaku posted a message on the matter via their official site:

-Dear Guests- “Having stood in Yuwaku for a long time, “Shinmigiwe-mon Shuhokaku”, which was truly appreciated by many people, will end business on March 17th (Saturday). We are pleased from the bottom of our hearts and proud that everyone could spend their important days at the hotel. We would like to express our gratitude to each of our guests individually. Furthermore, we will make an announcement in regards to our future plans. Thank you very much for your patronage of the longstanding Shuhokaku. We look forward to your continued support of Yuwaku Onsen in the future as well.”

Whether or not they are shutting down permanently has not been clarified, but this occurrence will no doubt throw a wrench into the plans of otaku who were planning on visiting.

Comparisons between the anime and the real locations it was based on: