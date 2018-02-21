Girls Und Panzer: Dream Tank Match Gets New Trailer

Eagerly-awaited PS4 game Girls Und Panzer: Dream Tank Match has received yet another trailer in the run up to its imminent release, this time focusing on the University Selection Team.

Bandai Namco has released the latest trailer for the tank combat game based on the popular anime. The Japanese-language version of the game releases on the 22nd of February, and the English version (with Japanese voice acting) releases on the 27th. This trailer reveals the University Selection Team:

This is the latest in a series of trailers for the game. Some of the others are viewable below:

Unfortunately, the game is not scheduled for an official release outside of Asia, despite an English-language version being published for the south-east Asian market, so those who wish to indulge their fantasy of being a little girl who commands a tank regiment may be forced to import the game.