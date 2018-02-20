Splatoon 2 Sells Over 2 Million

Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 has become the first Switch title to secure over 2 million sales in Japan, an achievement that perhaps proves that Nintendo can be successful with an IP that isn’t Mario or Zelda.

The total amount of Japanese sales currently stands at 2,016,182 (according to Famitsu) and with the game having launched on July 21st of last year, this means that Splatoon 2 achieved the milestone of 2 million sales in only 30 weeks.

Famitsu also counted a total of 3,766,244 Nintendo Switches, which means that more than half of the people in Japan who own a Switch also own Splatoon 2 – with another sequel bound to be inevitable due to the franchise’s success.