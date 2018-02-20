Secret of Mana Remake Full of Bugs: “Just Watch a Let’s Play!”

Square-Enix’s remake of Secret of Mana has come in for the expected amount of criticism, after players found the title to be filled with bugs.

The once-great RPG developer has once again been roundly criticised for one of its retro games, with the PC version of the Secret of Mana remake receiving hundreds of negative reviews within a few days of its release. The PlayStation 4 version has also been received poorly, with an average rating in the mid-60s on Metacritic.

A small sample of the most widely read reviews on Steam:

“Buy the mobile version and watch let’s plays you are missing nothing.” “The game crashed for no reason 4 times in total!” “0/10. Patch this dumpster fire of a remake ASAP!” “The game just likes to crash. I gave it the benefit of the doubt the first couple of times, but around the 5th and 6th, I have had enough!” “The art style is atrocious and cheap…it’s like a train wreck!”

Reviews on amazon.co.jp have also been negative:

Rather disconcertingly, even players who have invested long hours into the game have been critical. The majority of complaints revolve around poor English voice acting (thankfully, dual audio is available), excessive load times, dumbed-down combat, invulnerable enemies and random crashes.

Those who are unsure of whether to buy the game may wish to wait until such issues are patched, although Square-Enix’s history of supporting its games means that even simple bugfixes are not guaranteed.