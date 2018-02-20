Dragon Ball FighterZ Mods in Sonic & More

The popularity of Dragon Ball FighterZ has already caused a handful of mods to arrive for the fighting game, with creators cleverly inserting other characters such as Sonic and Link, though some fans may be more curious as to when the nude mods will eventually show…

A mod that introduces Sonic into the game:

Link was also added in unofficially by a fan:

“Knuckles”:

A video detailing Captain Falcon’s modding into the game:

Android 21’s oppai enhancement mod:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for purchase now on PC, Xbox One and PS4.