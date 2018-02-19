Monster Girl Labyrinth Battles Whilst Thrusting

Dieselmine has offered their fanbase another monster girl laden eroge with Monster Girl Labyrinth, which pits thousands of amorous monster maidens against the vulnerable male protagonist who must resist their sex appeal in order to get home.

Exploring some ruins in search of a missing person, the male protagonist ends up falling down into a cave where hordes of luscious monster women live; in order to escape, he must resist their pleasuring actions during battle.

The fully-voiced and fully animated Monster Girl Labyrinth can become the next hottest eroge in otaku’s collections now.