Goblin Slayer Anime Announced

An announcement for the notably rapacious and cruel Goblin Slayer has quite predictably unveiled that an anime is on its way, bound to be labeled as a masterpiece by thin-skinned watchers who have never seen such horrific happenings before – despite the series being rather generic overall.

The “GA Bunko 2018 Happyou Stage” event at winter Wonder Festival served as the location of the announcement, a PV was also released:

Some of the gratuitous trauma that may or may not be censored in the anime – which fanboys will no doubt argue have a meaningful significance and are not purely for shock value:

Easily moved watchers can become aghast at Goblin Slayer’s atrocities sometime in 2018, which will be animated by White Fox.