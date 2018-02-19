Goblin Slayer Anime Announced

by Rift

An announcement for the notably rapacious and cruel Goblin Slayer has quite predictably unveiled that an anime is on its way, bound to be labeled as a masterpiece by thin-skinned watchers who have never seen such horrific happenings before – despite the series being rather generic overall.

The “GA Bunko 2018 Happyou Stage” event at winter Wonder Festival served as the location of the announcement, a PV was also released:

Some of the gratuitous trauma that may or may not be censored in the anime – which fanboys will no doubt argue have a meaningful significance and are not purely for shock value:

Easily moved watchers can become aghast at Goblin Slayer’s atrocities sometime in 2018, which will be animated by White Fox.

