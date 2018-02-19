Feminist Demands Censorship of “Disrespectful” SNK Heroines

An interview with the producer of upcoming all-female fighting game SNK Heroines has attempted to shame him for the game’s skimpy outfits and implied that it does not “respect” the fictional characters, the western gaming media’s soy-based thought patterns as usual being largely incomprehensible to anyone with intact testes.

The writer of the Game Informer article tried to spin the topic in a way to make it seem like SNK are producing the “sexist” game solely for the cash they suppose that such sassy titles rake in, with the insults running even deeper as the producer is given two questions regarding how women are depicted in video games.

According to Game Informer, the producer (Yasuyuki Oda) was asked if he thinks the game fits in with “a modern, more broad gaming culture” and is told that backlash is typically directed towards game that use sexuality as a “driving force” – the interviewer very clearly implying the game doesn’t fit in with “modern gaming culture”, which he has assumed consists of games that don’t objectify women by putting them in skimpy outfits.

The politically correct portions of the interview:

Interviewer: Culturally, where do you think this game actually fits in with a modern, more broad gaming culture? There has been backlash against games of this type that kind of flirt with sexuality as a driving force. Do you think this game follows in that, do you think it bucks that trend? Oda: There is exposure of female parts, but we don’t feel like it’s overly sexualized. It is there, but we want to push the cute aspect of things, the elegant-ness of the women, and we feel like we are able to cull the people that would bash this game for there being too much exposure. Interviewer: Do you feel like that the game, with reference to sexuality, tends to respect the characters? Mai has always been a very sexualized character, but for example Leona hasn’t. She’s been a very stoic character, and yet in this game she’s wearing a catsuit in a thong. What would you say to a fan who has loved that character for years, but sees this and doesn’t jive with what they know of that fighter? Oda: There’s a reason they’re wearing these costumes. They’re not just wearing these costumes because we wanted them to. There’s a full story behind it which we can’t really go into details about at this moment, but if you play the story I think our fans would better understand why they were put in this situation. We made an effort to make sure the image of our characters will stay the same, even after people play this game.

Yasuyuki Oda pointed out that he intends to not cater to the interests of feminists, though some are skeptical of this claim as NIS America will be publishing the title…

The entire interview can be read online now; SNK Heroines: Tag Team Battle Frenzy will make its way to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 sometime this year.