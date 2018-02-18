Neo Yokio Season 2 “Not Out Of The Question”

Five months since its conclusion, despised Netflix exclusive Neo Yokio may soon be getting a continuation of some sort according to its creator Ezra Koenig, a horrific turn of events that many thought would not be possible considering the deluge of universally negative reviews it received.

In response to a question on his radio show “Time Crisis” where he was asked if Neo Yokio would return, Ezra Koenig stated “all i’ll say is Neo’s not dead”, implying that some form of continuation (or worse yet, a movie) may be in the works; how such a thing would come to be however will likely have many baffled.

A small portion of the internet’s opinion on such a possibility and Neo Yokio in general:

“Hell ye boi, more toblerone.” “I watched this sober and it’s one of the dullest nothing shows I’ve ever watched. Nothing happens in it at all and it’s not really that funny.” “For me and a lot of friends, Neo Yokio’s humor hit all the marks.” “Why are we getting news on this and not Castlevania?” “I have watched it 4 times now. It’s just so strange and unlike anything else that it keeps drawing me back.” “It’s a great comedy. I feel like its humor flew over many “anime purists” heads who went in expecting typical Japanese humor and grabbed their pitchforks the second they realized it wasn’t what they were gonna get.” “Who hurt Erza Koenig? Seriously, what was done to that man?” “Dear god, no. Someone please shoot this to put it out of our misery.”