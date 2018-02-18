Koikatsu Character Creator Unbelievably Thorough

Eroge developer Illusion has dabbled in the whole “make your own anime girl and have sex with her” formula with “Koikatsu“, the technology of 2D pure land artificial waifu creation thankfully continuing to advance in leaps and bounds.

Koikatsu is similar to other titles such as 3D Custom Girl and Custom Maid 3D, providing players with an overwhelming degree of options for character customization – the game’s recent trial version has allowed prospective buyers to try it out themselves, which some wasted no time recreating girls from existing franchises:

The eroge apparently has a story mode of sorts as well for less creative players, Koikatsu will be available for purchase on April 27th.