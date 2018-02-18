Hoshi to Tsubasa no Paradox Brings Moe to Arcades

Surprisingly deviating from their usual micro-transaction laden smartphone titles, Square Enix are planning on releasing a new arcade game known as “Hoshi to Tsubasa no Paradox”, a game that has attracted attention for requiring users to give their chosen heroine a high-five before playing.

Not unlike their smartphone games which prey on a player’s tendency to become addicted, this arcade title has taken advantage of lonely otaku by making them build a relationship with their fictional girl of choice – potentially causing them to play (and pay) more.

Videos of the adorable high-fiving:

Gameplay videos from Japan Amusement Expo 2018: