Enraged Light Novel Author Descends On Twitter HQ

12 hours ago
by Rift

Light novel author Mahiro Kisaragi traveled all the way to Twitter Japan’s head office seeking an explanation for their deletion of a promoted tweet for his Yamamoto Isoko no Ketsudan series, which cost him a significant amount of money and has now wasted him an even greater amount of time.

Shelling out ¥45,266 (about $425) for the ad campaign, Mahiro Kisaragi was shocked to find that his promoted tweet was deleted by Twitter, who claimed that it was “advertising adult content or services” – despite the fact that the series is for all-ages and the cover had no perverted content whatsoever.

Trying to sort out the issue, Kisaragi soon found contact with Twitter over the internet to be a fruitless endeavor and decided to visit Twitter Japan’s head office directly:

“Good morning. According to a previous notice, today I entered Twitter Japan’s head office in Kyobashi where Tokyo Square Garden is located. The bare concrete of Kyobashi Station’s Ginza Line platform gives off the atmosphere of a collapsed civilization.”

“Tokyo Square Garden. Twitter Japan’s head office is here. I’m going in.”

Unfortunately Kisaragi’s visit only left him with two options: file an opposition letter to be sent overseas to Twitter’s corporate headquarters, or file a lawsuit.

The fiasco however has at least saw to Kisaragi’s light novels reaching Amazon’s top 10 best-sellers ranking, which may have possibly been his plan all along:

