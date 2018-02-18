Enraged Light Novel Author Descends On Twitter HQ

Light novel author Mahiro Kisaragi traveled all the way to Twitter Japan’s head office seeking an explanation for their deletion of a promoted tweet for his Yamamoto Isoko no Ketsudan series, which cost him a significant amount of money and has now wasted him an even greater amount of time.

Shelling out ¥45,266 (about $425) for the ad campaign, Mahiro Kisaragi was shocked to find that his promoted tweet was deleted by Twitter, who claimed that it was “advertising adult content or services” – despite the fact that the series is for all-ages and the cover had no perverted content whatsoever.

Trying to sort out the issue, Kisaragi soon found contact with Twitter over the internet to be a fruitless endeavor and decided to visit Twitter Japan’s head office directly:

“Good morning. According to a previous notice, today I entered Twitter Japan’s head office in Kyobashi where Tokyo Square Garden is located. The bare concrete of Kyobashi Station’s Ginza Line platform gives off the atmosphere of a collapsed civilization.”

“Tokyo Square Garden. Twitter Japan’s head office is here. I’m going in.”

Unfortunately Kisaragi’s visit only left him with two options: file an opposition letter to be sent overseas to Twitter’s corporate headquarters, or file a lawsuit.

The fiasco however has at least saw to Kisaragi’s light novels reaching Amazon’s top 10 best-sellers ranking, which may have possibly been his plan all along: