Dragon Ball Super – New Super Saiyan Form Confirmed

A magazine scan from V Jump has revealed that Dragon Ball Super will eventually give Goku a brand new form, certain to prove shocking to no one due to the franchise’s obsession with giving new transformations to characters without them needing to train.

The new form is called the “Mastered Ultra Instinct” form, though die-hard fans may take issue with others describing it as a super saiyan form as it is apparently a “god” form – with such terminology mattering very little as it is merely another inevitable leap in power used to move the plot along.

The V Jump magazine scans depicting Goku in his new form (both the anime’s take and Akira Toriyama’s design), which has him donning silver hair:

Given that Dragon Ball Super will be ending this March, fans will probably not get to see much of this silver-haired transformation, which will surely have Goku flying around faster and hitting stronger than ever, completely unlike all his previous forms.