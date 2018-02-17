Trump A Master of Mahjong in Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku

The first volume of Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku’s Trump arc has at last gone on sale, depicting the god emperor’s excellence in Mahjong, already the stuff of many memes.

Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku is a manga series set in a world where mahjong serves as the deciding factor for important political decisions, with the franchise commonly including various political figures as villains – though now is apparently the time of Trump.

Trump as seen in the first volume, which naturally depicts him as egotistical, self-absorbed and a glutton for fine American cuisine:

The first volume of Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku’s Trump arc is available for purchase now.