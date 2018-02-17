Top 10 Worst Anime Sensei

The most detestable (or perhaps least effective) teachers in anime history have been ranked by their atrociousness, leading one tentacle-laden teacher to being the most despised of all (perhaps due to the inevitable tendencies of tentacles in all anime).
1. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
2. Principal (To Love-Ru)
3. Monokuma (Danganronpa)
4. Gaku Yashiro (Boku Dake ga Inai Machi)
6. Mr. Iwamoto (YuYu Hakusho)
7. Haruka Aoki (Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou)
8. Miss Minchin (Princess Sarah)
9. Hiroshi Uchiyamada (Great Teacher Onizuka)
10. Akane Minagawa (Kuzu no Honkai)
