The Case of Wife Yukiho Cheats Hard

Doll House has released a promiscuous ero-animation entitled “The Case of Wife Yukiho“, catering to the cuckolding fetish and hopefully serving as a good alternative to actually committing the adulterous deed.

The Case of Wife Yukiho follows the male protagonist, a university student who has a crush on the wife next door, with his dream coming true as she invites him over and subsequently has sex with him.

Those who get a thrill out of cheating can purchase The Case of Wife Yukiho now.