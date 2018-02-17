Nanatsu no Bitoku Boasts The Best Butt Yet

The 4th airing of Nanatsu no Bitoku has switched to butt-based service as another beautiful angel has descended, certain to have watchers caring little for the plot as yet another abundance of sex appeal overflows from the episode…
Omake:
The 4th airing of Nanatsu no Bitoku has switched to butt-based service as another beautiful angel has descended, certain to have watchers caring little for the plot as yet another abundance of sex appeal overflows from the episode…
Omake:
And none of these males still haven’t had any action compared to the female MC of Sin Nanatsu…
hmm i still Yume from Grimgar has a better butt
Beautiful desig…
Sure it’s the best, if you like buttcheeks with nutsacks.
Looks like Irma from Queen’s Blade.
NicE
Good
Leave a Comment