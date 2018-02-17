Guilty Gear Creator: “We’re Dumbing Things Down – For You!”

by Rift

Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari revealed in an interview that he is planning to pander to casuals in an attempt to net more players, yet another proud franchise succumbing to the casualization process.

Ishiwatari initially talked about Arc System Works as a whole along with the competitive scene:

“Arc System Works has worked on multiple fighting games, not just Guilty Gear but others as well. Our thinking behind this strategy is that fighting games are a communication tool, so if there’s more out there there’s more communication. But EVO is a larger user base, so Arc has been focusing on tapping into everyone, so our titles are appreciated on a larger stage.”

Ishiwatari also shared his thoughts regarding developing Dragon Ball FighterZ:

“What we can say is that Dragon Ball FighterZ was developed based on the lessons learned through previous Guilty Gear and BlazBlue titles, but for Guilty Gear specifically it’s important for us to maintain the people we’ve already won over. At the same time we do want to expand the userbase so more users are coming in. Daily, we’re trying to figure out what our balance point is to satisfy our users that are already with us and new users.”

When asked about Guilty Gear being regarded as a niche series for hardcore players:

“After releasing Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 it’s clear what we need to improve on. The key is to win over more users because of the complex controls. But if we implement everything the game will no longer be Guilty Gear. It’s hard to balance out all the improvements. One thing that we have to do in the next installment is to reduce the number of systems [mechanics]; it’s too complicated for everyone. You can expect that in the next game.”

Making simplistic games flooded with DLC, micro-transactions and loot-boxes has unfortunately become the norm among many modern titles, the concept of taxing challenges and skill ceilings being mostly unknown to the younger generation – fans will surely be saddened to know that the Guilty Gear franchise may soon be joining the fold.

Games

44 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    AAA title creators keep thinking this way despite games like Cuphead, Crash Bandicoot and Dark Souls not caring at all about easy difficulty and still not only maintaining a solid fanbase, but also succeeding as good videogames on their own.

    Maybe they should admit that, if they are failing tod raw an audience for their game, it has nothing ti do with difficulty..? Maybe you just need to mae your games better..?

    • Anonymous says:

      Dark Souls isn’t hard unless you’re the kind of guy who works for Polygon. Worst comes to worst and you can just grind it out. Cuphead is literally only boss battles. And Crash Bandicoot is a PS1 game. None of those games are “””hard”””. You wanna see hard and unfair you look at Contra and games of that era. Also you have to be autistic to compare primarily singleplayer games to a competetive fighting game. Lowering the input barrier doesn’t necessarily remove or worsen the element of competition.

      • Anonymous says:

        The US version of BattleToads is one of my favorite hard (unfair?) games. Very few things were as hard as “Nintendo Hard”.

        A good PC example of a hard game is Battlecruiser 3000AD. Just getting the game running was an exercise in frustration and then the actual game was nearly unplayable. Does anyone else remember the Falcon 4 manual?

        I do however think Cuphead is an excellent example of a modern hard game though.

        I found The Witcher 3 on Death March! to be a decent challenge but it wasn’t exactly hard.

        • Anonymous says:

          Hey man, it only seems easy outside of competitive or ranked matches. Once you get destroyed by an expirienced player you start to realize. “WOW, there’s a lot more technical stuff to this game then just DR-ing and just doing all Δ button combos, I might need to GIT GUD!” what I’m trying to say is to anyone who thinks these games are getting easier. THEY NEVER WERE EASY, a expirienced fighting game player will always have a good chance of beating a casual player that’s using simplified controls. they’ve made a balance so that everyone can play, but somewhat encourage casuals to let easy go and try normal controls. that’s what I think at least.

      • Anonymous says:

        fighting games aren’t “hard”

        IE: The AI in fighting games cranked all the way up is easily beaten. Playing another human is the challenge and that’s just the opponent you’re playing not the game.

  • Anonymous says:

    Ya Dragon Ball Z did well sale wise over Guilty Gear is because its fucking Dragon Ball not because of the one button combos and lack of mechanics… Jesus I thought they where a bit cleverer than that…

  • Anonymous says:

    FighterZ dropped 90% player numbers in less than 30 days. What a success!
    Fighting games have no staying power. They pander to a miniscule amount of competetive players. If fighting games want to have longterm success, they need to add a strategic element and teamplay.

    • Anonymous says:

      Load of crap; its called practice. If you’ve ever watched high level matches you’d see there’s mind games galore at play. Catering to auto combo dummies who don’t want to learn the game mechanics or learn the more effective combo strings because their attention spans don’t last past 20 seconds will end up killing this genre dead.

    • Anonymous says:

      Fighting games do have staying power.. Just not modern fighting games.

      Ever since they started their DLC schemes, releasing full games rather than update patches and making auto-combos the standard – – there’s just no reason to specialize in one game anymore.

    • Anonymous says:

      it was 80% on steam not ps4 and mostly because of connection issues, that being said its not unusual for fighting games at all as its a niche genre where even the most popular fighting games barely have 5000 players active even with the 80% decrease dbfz is still the most played fighting game out right now. The casual audience doesn’t enjoy a game where they can’t blame their teammates for mistakes.

    • Anonymous says:

      FighterZ “failed”, because it was dumbed down game for people who do not care to learn to actually play, just auto-combo for few days and never play again.

      Great for sales, terrible for staying power.

      • Anonymous says:

        You are 100% wrong. That’s FGC mentality.

        Casuals aren’t like that. They don’t care about deep, intricate systems. They don’t care about practice. They just want to pop in some game and have a bunch of fun right out of the box. Casuals lose interest in EVERY game, not just fighting games. It is perfectly normal for them to move on after a week or two. What you consider “staying power” is completely irrelevant to the casual crowd. They want new and exciting experiences on a regular basis. That’s why they keep hopping from game to game, and that’s fine. Companies still need to cater to them in order to secure large amounts of sales. The so-called hardcore crowd simply cannot sustain the level of quality these games are being made at nowadays.
        Just keep your mouth shut and appreciate the fact that casuals make it possible for these games to exist. Making things more accessible does not take away any depth or complexity.

        Besides, who gives a fuck about the opinion of some basement dweller, who obviously doesn’t have anything else to do than repeat the same inputs for hundreds of hours in practice mode? I’d rather work in a factory and get paid for that.

  • jr240483 says:

    not surprising.

    they have to dumb it down to get casuals in the game. its why fighting games like injustice 2, MKX & DBFZ have a strong player base.

    its definitely the reason why i stop playing SFV and didnt bother getting MvC infinite.

  • Anonymous says:

    As long as it is fun to play that is what matters.

    I don’t a bunch of systems for a game to be fun. Like Soulcalibur I played faithfully for years. I only got into it hardcore because it was fun not because it was complicated.

    Complicated is fine but only if it is fun. If I wanted to be hardcore at something that wasn’t fun I’d chose something that makes me money.

  • Anonymous says:

    I have been playing guilty gear for many many years and honestly i don’t hate the idea of a simple approach if done well, there are probably a bunch of mechanics that could be simplified without making it not guilty gear, most of guilty is about learning characters more so than learning the core game anyway so why not make the core game easier like we don’t need 4 different kinds of roman cancel or 2 different barriers, also the 2 jab buttons seems excessive, i know its for varying pressure and it actually does that very well but every button kinda serves a purpose in guilty gear and the extra jab button makes that harder to explain, also fuck danger time, just fuck it to death worst mechanic ever.

  • Anonymous says:

    Most classic fighting games were better when they had fewer systems. I’d rather play some variation of SF2 than anything that came after. Likewise, I liked MK2 better than 3 and beyond, DOA2 more than any DOA after, and so on. It also helps that when you purchase a game you get the full game and will always have the full game that won’t be replaced in a few months by a new iteration or half sequel.

  • Anonymous says:

    Before the Over-saturation : MAN I WISH SOME COMPANY WOULD MAKE MORE FIGHTING GAMES, PEOPLE ARE SO TIRED OF THE SAME GAMES WITH THE SAME PLAYERS DOMINATING EVERYTHING

    After the over-saturation : I WISH THE GOOD PLAYERS WOULD STICK AROUND RATHER THAN JUMPING TO THE NEXT HOTTEST GAME THE MOMENT THEY SUCK AT THE CURRENT GAME