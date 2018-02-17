Guilty Gear Creator: “We’re Dumbing Things Down – For You!”

Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari revealed in an interview that he is planning to pander to casuals in an attempt to net more players, yet another proud franchise succumbing to the casualization process.

Ishiwatari initially talked about Arc System Works as a whole along with the competitive scene:

“Arc System Works has worked on multiple fighting games, not just Guilty Gear but others as well. Our thinking behind this strategy is that fighting games are a communication tool, so if there’s more out there there’s more communication. But EVO is a larger user base, so Arc has been focusing on tapping into everyone, so our titles are appreciated on a larger stage.”

Ishiwatari also shared his thoughts regarding developing Dragon Ball FighterZ:

“What we can say is that Dragon Ball FighterZ was developed based on the lessons learned through previous Guilty Gear and BlazBlue titles, but for Guilty Gear specifically it’s important for us to maintain the people we’ve already won over. At the same time we do want to expand the userbase so more users are coming in. Daily, we’re trying to figure out what our balance point is to satisfy our users that are already with us and new users.”

When asked about Guilty Gear being regarded as a niche series for hardcore players:

“After releasing Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 it’s clear what we need to improve on. The key is to win over more users because of the complex controls. But if we implement everything the game will no longer be Guilty Gear. It’s hard to balance out all the improvements. One thing that we have to do in the next installment is to reduce the number of systems [mechanics]; it’s too complicated for everyone. You can expect that in the next game.”

Making simplistic games flooded with DLC, micro-transactions and loot-boxes has unfortunately become the norm among many modern titles, the concept of taxing challenges and skill ceilings being mostly unknown to the younger generation – fans will surely be saddened to know that the Guilty Gear franchise may soon be joining the fold.