Stalking Attempt Foiled, GPS Tracker Discovered in Male Idol’s Gift

Male idol group Anatashia has revealed that one of their fan-submitted presents, a stuffed animal, had a GPS transmitter hidden within it by a crazed rotten fan in an apparent stalking attempt.

Anatashia, which focuses on dancing rather than singing as with most idol groups, possess the usual qualities of a typical boy band and thus are usually bombarded with gifts from their fanbase of rabid fujoshi – however, one recently received stuffed toy has prompted the idol group to draw a line between them and their fans due to it having a GPS transmitter hidden within.

Anatashia’s message regarding the incident via their Twitter:

“As always thank you all for the many gifts you send us. Unfortunately, the stuffed toy we were given the other day appeared to have a GPS transmitter inside it. Considering this is quite malignant and dangerous, we regret to inform you that stuffed toys will no longer be accepted from here on. Thank you for understanding.”

Such creepy incidents are not uncommon in the idol world, as questionably stained stuffed toys, death threats and other disturbing activities have served as freakish ways in which fans have expressed their emotions for these lifeless corporate slaves.