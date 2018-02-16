Stalking Attempt Foiled, GPS Tracker Discovered in Male Idol’s Gift

by Rift

Male idol group Anatashia has revealed that one of their fan-submitted presents, a stuffed animal, had a GPS transmitter hidden within it by a crazed rotten fan in an apparent stalking attempt.

Anatashia, which focuses on dancing rather than singing as with most idol groups, possess the usual qualities of a typical boy band and thus are usually bombarded with gifts from their fanbase of rabid fujoshi – however, one recently received stuffed toy has prompted the idol group to draw a line between them and their fans due to it having a GPS transmitter hidden within.

Anatashia’s message regarding the incident via their Twitter:

“As always thank you all for the many gifts you send us. Unfortunately, the stuffed toy we were given the other day appeared to have a GPS transmitter inside it. Considering this is quite malignant and dangerous, we regret to inform you that stuffed toys will no longer be accepted from here on. Thank you for understanding.”

Some of the group’s videos:

Such creepy incidents are not uncommon in the idol world, as questionably stained stuffed toys, death threats and other disturbing activities have served as freakish ways in which fans have expressed their emotions for these lifeless corporate slaves.

    • Anonymous says:

      That’s our wonderfull era, don’t even dare asking your way to a women, feminists will destroy your social life, make you look like a outlaw pervert even worse than hitler then rallied any politican and normy to their pitiful mindset.
      But you can rape men, showing big penis shape in a game ( remember PUBG ) or anything that would have made any feminist angry NOTHING will happen

      Such a hypocritical era … Can’t wait for the judgement day toward these feminazi, they deserve worse than death for all the censure and such they have done to our industry .

  • Anonymous says:

    Never heard about this group before but all of their dancing videos show that they just copy choreography from other group and doing very bad job at it. Many other groups can do much better and can dance very similar to original. For the example the original choreography of “Sweet Devil (colate remix) of the original group was just so much better, this group just plain bad. The same can be said with their fangirl, bad taste and bad in general.

    • Anonymous says:

      Recently in Japan as long boys idol are good looking and have a decent voice to sing ” You are my only one, Oh yeah shining star “or anything that sound like they are flirting with their fangirl their succes is pretty much assured .
      This industry’s sales were ridiculously high in the last few years, meanwhile the girls idol with much harder daily training, much varied song theme ( not the overly superficial one that pretty much all popular boys band does ) started showing dropping in their sales ( still a good industry )
      Since about 2013 there are each years 3-4 times more boys idol anime than girls one, it says a lot about the era we are living in.

  • Anonymous says:

    Maybe the fan just wanted to be able to track the stuffed toy in its way to the junkyard so she can reclaim it.
    I mean, even ignoring the idol/fan status, do you expect a man to bring home a stuffed animal? Think he’ll hug it to feel safe when going to sleep? I know this is an effeminate gay band and can see them hugging each other in bed, but stuffed toys are most definitely discarded.