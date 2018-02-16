E Cup = 2 Chickens, According to Japan

Another mind-bending CM has sprung forth from the “weird” land of Japan, this time simulating what each cup size would feel to a man and demonstrating how the breasts would move about as the male performs a variety of sports – and certain to earn the ire of PETA for its misuse of cuddly animals.

The strange CM, which is apparently advertising a sports bra:

For those who merely want to know the animals used for each cup size:

Considering Japanese women tend to possess more modest bosoms, it is unlikely that many will be buying their brassieres in the larger sizes…