Secret of Mana 3D Remake Released

The 3D remake of SNES classic Secret of Mana has now been released worldwide for PS4, Vita and PC, and some fans are sure to be aghast at the uninspired trophy list and inevitable DLC.

The remake of the 1993 game, which is also known as Seiken Densetsu 2, has a similar graphical style to many other recent Square-Enix releases, such as I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, the remakes of Final Fantasy III and IV and, unsurprisingly, Adventures of Mana. Fans may therefore be advised that it will look cute on a smaller display, but less impressive on a bigger screen.

DLC takes the form of Moogle and tiger-themed costumes, including a rather revealing two-piece for Primm:

Users may at least be happy to know that dual audio will be available, allowing them to eschew English voices in favour of Japanese ones. Players may also switch between the original soundtrack and a new one. Multiplayer co-op is available as well, allowing players to avoid the need to depend on AI for controlling party members.

Trophies and achievements are mostly generic, with the majority of them being awarded for progressing through story mode and a smaller number being awarded for filling one’s bestiary and collecting all equipment. However, a weak selection of trophies is unlikely to be a deterrent for retro purists.

The PC version of the game is able to run on anything more powerful than a toaster, with a 2GHz Intel i5, 4GB of RAM and a GTX 750 serving as the recommended hardware for someone wishing to play at 1920×1080.

In line with Square-Enix’s policy of treating ports of retro titles and mobile games as if they were AAA releases, gamers will unfortunately have to shell out ~$40.

The official previews of the game: