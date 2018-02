The ginormous hearty meals of the Monster Hunter series has inspired one lucky man’s caring wife to try her hand at replicating one, a deed that will earn the ire of wife-less betas but is bound to impress everyone else in the process.

The meal the kitchen-savvy ‘fu tried to cook:

The mouth-watering results:

Any hungry husband after a long day of work would surely welcome such a feast, which apparently took her about 3 hours and some ¥4,000 in ingredients.