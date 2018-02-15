Dragon Ball CM “Has Bulma’s New Seiyuu!?”

Disregarding the fact that Dragon Ball is now attaching its characters to cleaning products of all things, many online have been clamoring over the collaboration’s CM as some believe that a new seiyuu is providing the voice of Bulma (since Hiromi Tsuru recently passed away).

The humorous CM, with some theorizing that seiyuu Hisakawa Aya claimed the role of Bulma:

The video was initially released in the form of a tweet from Amazon Japan, but for some reason was deleted – some comments online about this developed theory, despite there not being any official confirmation:

“Aya hisakawa is on point! Hiromi Tsuru, would be so proud. R.I.P.﻿” “I literally hear no difference. Amazing.﻿” “Holy cow, she is perfect. Hiromi would be proud. She sounds just like her.﻿” “Wow, they really didn’t beat around the bush finding a strong replacement.” “So love this!! One of my fav voices since her role of Sailor Mercury! Aya Hisakawa really matches Hiromi!﻿” “Wow they sound almost identical.” “I listened to both at the same time, there is a very slight difference, but nothing that is so blatantly obvious. She’s nailed the voice well.﻿” “Does this mean DBS will return!!!!???﻿”