Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Hot Panchira Action

The release of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet in Japan has naturally led to much excitement among otaku as they shoot down enemies alongside their favorite Sword Art Online characters, some however have found entertainment in other areas of the game, such as the rather sexy outfits.

Some of the game’s lewd outfits as well as some creative uses for scoped weapons:

Much like several other Sword Art Online games, Fatal Bullet also possesses “co-sleeping” scenes where the player can lay on a bed with one of the franchise’s cute heroines:

Available now on the PS4 and Xbox One, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch in the west on February 23rd.