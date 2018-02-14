Sakura Cupid Boasts Girl-on-Girl Grinding on Valentine’s Day

Winged Cloud has unleashed another luscious eroge in time for Valentine’s Day, with “Sakura Cupid” providing players an abundance of girl-on-girl romance and more importantly, sex – further glorious testament to the liberties now granted on Steam.

The game stars Lilim, a cupid who gets exiled from heaven and has to live in the mortal world, naturally leading to her abusing her romance powers as she forces a human girl to fall in love with her.

The enticing eroge is available for purchase via Steam now, with Winged Cloud once again providing an R18 patch to supply players with sex scenes (for free).