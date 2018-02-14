A Killing Bites Valentine’s Day

Lonely males who had no date for Valentine’s Day could have sought solace in this Killing Bites event held in Akihabara, as cute cosplayers dressed as the anime’s ferocious animal girls were handing out cards and chocolates, sure to brighten up the day of lonesome incels.

The chocolate-laden event, which apparently went smoothly and without any rowdy otaku clamoring for their oh so precious sweets:

Those who stopped by were likely relieved to know that there was no snake tail throat-thrusting or hermaphrodite rape…