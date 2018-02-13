Escape From A Ruined Hospital Overflowing with Zombie Rape

Dieselmine’s latest deviation from the usual erotic visual novel has arrived in the form of “Escape From A Ruined Hospital“, a side-scrolling horror title where players must lead a cute girl to safety – otherwise indecent acts will be performed on her by gruesome monsters.

Waking up in a hospital filled with monstrosities, players take control of a male protagonist whilst protecting an emotionless girl, with the kind maiden offering her body as a reward for her brave hero.

The rather grotesque Escape From A Ruined Hospital can provide sexual sustenance for horror porn enthusiasts now.