Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, March 2018

The arrival of February has naturally prompted NewType to release their monthly character rankings, with the usual suspects populating the list and convincing some that the NewType rankings are rigged (or perhaps indicating that voters merely have poor taste).
1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
2. Archer (Fate/stay night Heavens Feel)
3. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
4. Emiya Shirou (Fate/stay night Heavens Feel)
5. Dazai Osamu (Bungou Stray Dogs)
6. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin)
7. Ouma Shuu (Guilty Crown)
8. Steven A. Starphase (Kekkai Sensen Season 2)
9. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
10. Li Syaoran (Cardcaptor Sakura)
1. Saber (Fate/stay night Heavens Feel)
2. Matou Sakura (Fate/stay night Heavens Feel)
3. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
4. Kinomoto Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura)
6. Yuzuriha Inori (Guilty Crown)
7. Freyja Wion (Macross Delta)
8. Jeanne D’arc (Fate/Apocrypha)
9. Kyouka Izumi (Bungou Stray Dogs)
10. Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)
