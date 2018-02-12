Adorable Serval Plush Doll Types Alongside Buyers

Those who frequently type might adore this newly arriving Serval plush doll (the cute heroine of Kemono Friends), which can take up station in her owner’s lap and can tap away with a cute little keyboard of her own, a grand addition to any otaku’s collection of anime goods.

The accompanying plush keyboard even acts as an armrest, serving an actual function in addition to being adorable:

Orders will start being accepted on February 22nd and the item will cost ¥6,264 ($57), the Serval dolls are scheduled to arrive sometime in March.