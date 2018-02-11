Violet Evergarden Cosplay by Chihiro Beautifully Constructed

12 hours ago
17 Comments
by Rift

Emotionless war machine Violet Evergarden from the currently airing anime of the same name has finally become the subject of a cosplay, with the vibrant Chihiro surely doing an impressive job replicating the 2D girl’s outfit and mechanical arms and possibly even earning praise from those who prefer looking only at semi-nude women.

The precious cosplay:

Tags

Anime, , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

17 Comments