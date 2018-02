An abundance of delectable dark elves have starred in the PV for Youkoso Sukebe Elf no Mori he‘s 2nd erotic episode, even promising some nekomimi service in one instance and possibly even rape (though unfortunately of the reverse variety).

The PV and its various fast-paced scenes:

Omake:

Youkoso Sukebe Elf no Mori he’s 2nd episode is scheduled to arrive on March 2nd.