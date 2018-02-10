Erina Kamiya Saves the World with π Power

Attention-craving Kamen Joshi idol Erina Kamiya has released yet another absurd video, this time with the enchanting girl saving the world from a meteor with her breasts.

The odd skit video features Erina Kamiya and her idol cohorts Misa Kubota and Moa Tsukino relaxing at an onsen before realizing that a gigantic meteor is heading towards them:

Not at all a stranger to bizarre shenanigans, charming idol Erina Kamiya has done other similarly odd stunts for the sake of YouTube views: