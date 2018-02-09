Yuru Camp Pasta Guro Infuriates Italians

Cosy outdoors anime Yuru Camp seems to have caused an international incident, thanks to Rin breaking her spaghetti.

Rin’s blasphemous method of cooking spaghetti, shown in the 5th episode of Yuru Camp, has provoked a furious reaction from overseas viewers:

“Is this even LEGAL?

What the fuck!” “Isn’t it physically impossible to break pasta clean in half?

So, yes, it is illegal. It violates the very laws of physics.” “It’s a crime against humanity!” “Vaffanculo.” “Yo what the actual fuck you PUTTANA!” “Wow. That’s actually horrible taste. I liked the girl. Into the trash it goes.” “Figlio di puttana!” “>breaking the pasta in half

Subhuman confirmed.” “DROPPED” “I am now going to leave this thread forever and hide it before I get too upset at anonymous people on the internet

I am already starting to hyperventilate

Why can’t you just get it

You don’t break pasta, EVER” “Post pictures of you breaking soba noodles to the author’s Twitter!” “I think you should go protest at your local Japanese embassy in Italy. Such transgressions against humanity cannot go unpunished.”

Japanese respondents generally seemed to be unaware of the magnitude of the crime their nation committed:

“She only folded some pasta in half. Are they really getting so angry?” “Thoughtlessness with pasta hurts Italians.” “By the way, there was a way to anger people in any country

Italian: break pasta in half before boiling

Mexican: do not use chilli sauce

Indian: eat curry with just the left hand

French: a combination of cola at beef stew

German: draw distorted circles

Canadian: assume they are American

Japanese: walk inside a house wearing shoes” “>Post pictures of you breaking soba noodles to the author’s Twitter

Please! The Japanese aren’t bothered by that.”

This is not the first time that Yuru Camp has led to trouble abroad. One overseas viewer claimed to have started a large fire by accident after watching the show, despite the anime’s frequent warnings regarding fires; he vowed to never leave the house again: