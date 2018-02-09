Top 10 Final Fantasy Villains

Japan has voted for the most impressive Final Fantasy villains and bosses of all time, with one character garnering over twice as many votes as any other; the results are sure to cause much wailing and gnashing of teeth amongst embittered old school purists in the West.

The ranking:

1. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

2. Gilgamesh (Final Fantasy V onwards)

3. Kefka (Final Fantasy VI)

4. Bahamut (Final Fantasy III onwards)

5. Sin (Final Fantasy X)

6. Golbez (Final Fantasy IV)

7. Omega Weapon (Final Fantasy V onwards)

8. Nemesis (Final Fantasy X)

9. Chaos (Final Fantasy I)

10. Zeromus (Final Fantasy IV)

Fans outside of Japan may be surprised to see the absence of villains from popular games such as Final Fantasy IX, and Square Enix may wish to reflect upon the fact that all the top ten were from games released during the Squaresoft period and the most recent were from a 17-year-old game. The highest ranking villain from Final Fantasy XV was only able to reach 19th place.