New Namco VR Attraction “Become Pac-Man!”

Modern technology and Pac-Man have combined, in the form a new attraction at Namco’s Tokyo amusement park that will receive the same negative criticism from virtual reality’s usual horde of naysayers.

Located at Namja Town’s indoor amusement park, the co-op title has players wear a Microsoft HoloLens headset as they assume the role of Pac-Man and run around a 3D maze to eat pellets and chase after ghosts – a PV of the virtual reality game:

The VR game is available now until February 28th.