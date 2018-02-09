Jigglypuff Gamecube Controller Truly Horrifying

Gamers around the world have been horrified by the sight of a custom Gamecube controller which seems to depict a trapped and deformed Jigglypuff Pokemon.

The custom Gamecube controller, which was designed for an artistic competition, has elicited strong revulsion worldwide, due to Jigglypuff’s deformed eyes being used for the A and B buttons.

Design_OOS and SmashproofGC created the controller, taking inspiration from concept art by reddit user sagaisagoodcomic:

Fans of popular manga and anime series Made In Abyss have been particularly triggered due to their traumatic memories; the form of the Pokemon has been compared to the curse humans suffer when ascending from the sixth layer:

“Mitty?” “I thought it was Mitty at first ;_;” “It is a parasitic beast image, isn’t it?” “It’s a parasitic beast from Made In Abyss!”

Whatever the intentions behind it were, the design evokes the idea of a Jigglypuff being captured, squeezed and twisted into the shape of a controller, waiting to have its eyes poked repeatedly by unfeeling gamers. Some have tried to imagine the pain and suffering that the poor creature must be enduring every day of its existence:

The controller is unlikely to go into mass production, which may be a good thing for those who wish to limit the suffering of Jigglypuffs.