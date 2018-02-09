Gal Gun 2 Banned in Germany

Yet another of Japan’s sauciest games has been denied a rating overseas, this time with love-stricken schoolgirl shooter Gal Gun 2 being deemed all too sexy for the second most cucked nation in Europe…

The Gal Gun series revolves around a male protagonist who becomes hit with “cupid arrows”, causing all women in his vicinity to go mad with lust and chase after him as he fends them off by shooting them with pheromones – with the sequel boasting essentially the same premise.

Western publisher PQube declared the unfortunate news:

“Today we have received word that Gal*Gun 2 has been refused classification in Germany. We’ll always try to get games through classification regardless of the possibility of it being denied, as we feel that everyone should have the right and the access to play the games they want to play. It is our opinion that disliking the content in a piece of entertainment or art, and voicing that dislike, is totally fine and even encouraged, but denying that work the right to exist in a market based on personal opinions and prejudices, is something we strongly disagree with. Unfortunately our appeal against this decision has been unsuccessful. Given that Gal*Gun: Double Peace did receive classification in Germany, we’re doubly disappointed that we cannot bring the highly-anticipated title to our fans in Germany. However, we will have to accept and respect the decision of the USK.”

Sadly the obvious expedient of making the protagonist have a “migrant background” and then claiming cultural bias and lack of sympathy towards sufferers of sexual emergencies seems to have escaped them.

The fact that Gal Gun Double Peace obtained a rating in Germany without issue has led to many describing the ratings decision as hypocritical; even the censorship loving country of Australia saw to Gal Gun 2 squeaking by with an R-18 rating.

Gal Gun 2 will make its lewd arrival on March 15th for the PS4 and Switch, it will come west in the spring; those in Germany will disappointingly have to resort to importing the game.