China Zoo Fed Pythons Live Puppies

A Chinese zoo that had been feeding its python with live puppies has been stopped by internet outrage, the controversy apparently being more trouble than having to find them some rabbits instead.

Animal protection groups discovered the deed being performed at a Henan province zoo and released pictures and videos of the act online, causing criticism to come flooding in from the internet and forcing the zoo to stop.

The photos and videos depicted a small white puppy cowering in fear next to a large albino python, the python’s stomach bulging as if it had already eaten the puppy’s siblings – a zoo employee confirmed that puppies were indeed being fed to the snakes (by a contract worker) and that it was “not official zoo policy.”

The employee explained that the worker has been given a stern talking to and that he will stop his misdeeds; one visitor stated that they saw a puppy being fed to a snake during visiting hours:

“I don’t understand why the zookeeper had to do so. I suspect they had found a litter of puppies in the park, so they decided to feed them to the snakes.”

PETA Asia also criticized the event (surprising some, given their tendency to not be serious about such matters), with a spokesman claiming the incident to be “yet another example of the importance of an animal protection law and why China needs to implement one”.