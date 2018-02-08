Students of Mine Are Slutty Gals An Easy Opportunity

Survive’s latest scandalous animation has been none other than “Students of Mine Are Slutty Gals“, a tantalizing late night adventure revolving around a teacher sleeping with two of his “students”, inviting girls that any onlooker would surely confuse as fully developed women.

Encountering the promiscuous maidens on the street late at night, the mischievous girls take turns having sex with their shy teacher, showcasing a variety of hot costumes that would bring out the perversions in even the most cowardly beta males.

The 22-minute sex adventure that is Students of Mine Are Slutty Gals can be purchased now.