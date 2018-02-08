Kanna Sukumizu Figure Flat But Thick

The previously previewed Kanna sukumizu figure has at last become available for purchase, finally allowing fans of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon to have their own cute dragon girl which they can do lewd things to – Kanna can become a victim of buyer’s fantasies when she arrives in April.

Kanna can be pre-ordered now.

