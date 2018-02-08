Kanna Sukumizu Figure Flat But Thick

The previously previewed Kanna sukumizu figure has at last become available for purchase, finally allowing fans of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon to have their own cute dragon girl which they can do lewd things to – Kanna can become a victim of buyer’s fantasies when she arrives in April.
9 Comments
-
She’s not Thick. She’s THICC.
-
perfect, need this
-
wew lads
-
Im not gay, nor do I need penile enlargment, please get rid of those damn dick ads
-
-Not using ad and script blockers in 2018
The fuck are you doing son
-
My wife and I are down with loli, but neither us would be capable of explaining this to customs nor the police.
-
-$145 USD plus shipping and insurance
-
Prior to Kanna: “Not really into lolis.”
Upon arrival of the THICCness: “I can hear police sirens!”
Such is the power of the thighs.
Leave a Comment