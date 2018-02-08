Idolmaster: Shiny Colors Due – Has More of the Same

A new entry into the legendary (in so many ways) idol-raising franchise that is IdolMaster has been revealed to be “Idolmaster: Shiny Colors“, an HTML5 browser game that once again has players raising idols as they achieve their dreams of stardom – a concept that continues to suck money away from casuals who want more of the same.

The game was announced during the “Idolmaster New Series Production Announcement Event” and a trailer was also unleashed:

The micro-transaction laden game is currently in-development for browsers and smartphones.