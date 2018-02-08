Final Fantasy VII Remake “Changes Cloud”

3 hours ago
9 Comments
by Rift

Those who obtained the opportunity to attend the 30th anniversary exhibition for the Final Fantasy franchise have revealed that the design for Cloud will be different in the Final Fantasy VII remake, another blasphemous change that may cause as much controversy as the alteration to its battle system.

The exhibition supposedly showed off new screenshots to attendees, but behind closed doors and without allowing anyone to take photos – they were also given a surprise appearance from the legendary Tetsuya Nomura.

Development leader Naoki Hamaguchi supposedly stated that Cloud’s new design was only recently accepted by Nomura, which he described to be “the closest one to the original [Cloud design] up until now” – although whether fans can be won over is another matter.

Nomura and Hamaguchi provided further explanation:

“While Cloud may look this way, he was a dork. I believe those of you who played the original would understand what I mean by saying he’s a dorky character.”

This buildup of changes for the game seem to be setting the remake on a course toward disaster, at least according to fan feedback – though since this news is from the word of attendees, it is entirely possible that a different design for Cloud is a complete fabrication or overreaction to a change of hairstyle.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    I imagine hes gonna have a black outfit atleast. Theyve talked about how the ps1 had trouble with black outfits which is why only sephiroth had black clothes while clouds soldier outfit was changed to purple.

    I cant imagine what other changes they will make. At this point i just want the damn thing over and done with to be entirely honest. Tifa hentai is really the best thing about 7 now.

  • Anonymous says:

    The only thing I accept so far in the remake is Tifa’s tits being smaller than in original.
    I was around 12 years old back then, horny as fuck, and her tits revolted me, I barely had her in my team, only when I HAD to. So yeah, this change is welcome, everything else ? nope.
    I mean, I appreciate the drastic upgrade of visuals, but that comes at a very steep price.

  • Anonymous says:

    Double-checked the Japanese tweets. Yeah, he’s “uncool”. Are they really going to make the franchise’s main character uncool?!? This is going to be hilarious.

    「ああ見えてカッコ悪い、オリジナルやったことある人なら分かると思うけど、(クラウドって)カッコ悪いキャラなんだよね」

  • Anonymous says:

    I agree cloud was a complete dork, and also a complete asshole, but idk if this is the right call, subtle changes were maybe in order, but those changes should ultimately be to improve the characters, rather than make them fit criteria or stereotypes, this is gonna be a mistake.