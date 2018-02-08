Final Fantasy VII Remake “Changes Cloud”

Those who obtained the opportunity to attend the 30th anniversary exhibition for the Final Fantasy franchise have revealed that the design for Cloud will be different in the Final Fantasy VII remake, another blasphemous change that may cause as much controversy as the alteration to its battle system.

The exhibition supposedly showed off new screenshots to attendees, but behind closed doors and without allowing anyone to take photos – they were also given a surprise appearance from the legendary Tetsuya Nomura.

Development leader Naoki Hamaguchi supposedly stated that Cloud’s new design was only recently accepted by Nomura, which he described to be “the closest one to the original [Cloud design] up until now” – although whether fans can be won over is another matter.

Nomura and Hamaguchi provided further explanation:

“While Cloud may look this way, he was a dork. I believe those of you who played the original would understand what I mean by saying he’s a dorky character.”

This buildup of changes for the game seem to be setting the remake on a course toward disaster, at least according to fan feedback – though since this news is from the word of attendees, it is entirely possible that a different design for Cloud is a complete fabrication or overreaction to a change of hairstyle.