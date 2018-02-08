Beautiful Zero Two Cosplay A Perfect Ten

7 hours ago
13 Comments
by Rift

Darling in the Franxx has finally gotten some attention on the cosplay scene as the desirable Zero Two has recieved a sexy rendition from Fleia0124, granted some may be disappointed by the lack of her aggressive nature and seductiveness.

The rather tame cosplay:

Tags

Anime, , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

13 Comments