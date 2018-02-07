Virtual YouTuber Exposed: “She’s Really A Creepy Old Guy!”

A horrible truth has been unearthed for one virtual YouTuber, as the cute cat-eared Nora Cat (who debuted last December) has had her true form exposed to all during a livestream glitch – revealing her to have actually been a man the entire time.

Ever since the advent of Kizuna Ai, many others took to copying the gimmick of becoming a virtual YouTuber, and now the realization that they all might in fact be gross middle-aged otaku fulfilling their dream of becoming an anime girl may soon destroy the pure image that gullible watchers have of them.

Some of Nora Cat’s videos:

The shocking moment when the illusion surrounding Nora Cat was broken:

Considering the mountains of money that the simple task of pretending to be an anime girl can rake in, many would no doubt immediately jump at the opportunity, if given the chance…

Internet denizens were naturally quick to berate his appearance:

“Such a pig was her true form.” “Gross, an old man! (|||´Д｀)” “It’s a pig, isn’t it?” “Ahahaha!” “It was pretty obvious.” “The spitting image of a gross otaku, LOL.” “Yeah, he definitely did that on purpose.” “I don’t think he’s an old man. You guys are dumb.” “Are Kizuna Ai and Mirai Akari also old men?”