Top 10 Cash-Guzzling Smartphone Games

2 hours ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Over two thousand dirty casuals were quizzed as to the smartphone games they spend the most time playing – and the ones they spend the most money on.

The top 10 most played smartphone games:

1. Fate/Grand Order

2. Puzzle & Dragons

3. IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage

4. Monster Strike

5. Love Live! School Idol Festival

6. Granblue Fantasy

7. Ensemble Stars

8. Shironeko Project

9. Shadowverse

10. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball

The top 10 smartphone games players spend the most money on:

1. Fate/Grand Order

2. IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage

3. Puzzle & Dragons

4. Monster Strike

5. Love Live! School Idol Festival

6. Granblue Fantasy

7. Ensemble Stars

8. Shironeko Project

9. A3!

10. Bang Dream! Girls Band Party

Leave a Comment

1 Comment

  • darkjoe400 says:

    Resisting the urge to drop money into NA version of Fate Grand Order (thankfully have a decent team for now). Getting my taxes back soon and the temptation to drop cash on game is going to be a challenge. Specifically want to save up for future banners with Helena Blavatsky and Shuten Douji.