Top 10 Cash-Guzzling Smartphone Games

Over two thousand dirty casuals were quizzed as to the smartphone games they spend the most time playing – and the ones they spend the most money on.
The top 10 most played smartphone games:
3. IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage
5. Love Live! School Idol Festival
9. Shadowverse
10. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball
The top 10 smartphone games players spend the most money on:
2. IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage
5. Love Live! School Idol Festival
9. A3!
10. Bang Dream! Girls Band Party
Leave a Comment