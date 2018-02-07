Square Enix Profits Up 50% – “Casuals Are The Gamers Now”

A recent report from Square Enix regarding their income over a nine month period has proven to be positive news for Square Enix fanboys, who will likely claim that the developer’s focus on money-hungry smartphone games was a genius strategy.

Square Enix’s net sales and income (in millions of yen) for a 9-month period in 2017 and comparisons to 2016, as well as their predictions for next year:

Assumed to be the cause of having less blockbuster titles than last year, Square Enix has suffered from a minor decrease in net sales – despite this, the company has benefited from a 50% elevation in income, which they credit to download sales of previous high-performing titles such as Nier: Automata, persistently strong smartphone titles and the newest expansions for Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X:

Loot box loot from smartphone and browser games:

MMO shekels:

As can be seen, just as Konami is now very much a pachinko company despite most of its public profile being garnered from video games, Square Enix’s revenues from smartphone titles drastically exceed their traditional games in both extent and consistency – making it very much a casual gaming company.