Square Enix Profits Up 50% – “Casuals Are The Gamers Now”

4 hours ago
16 Comments
by Rift

A recent report from Square Enix regarding their income over a nine month period has proven to be positive news for Square Enix fanboys, who will likely claim that the developer’s focus on money-hungry smartphone games was a genius strategy.

Square Enix’s net sales and income (in millions of yen) for a 9-month period in 2017 and comparisons to 2016, as well as their predictions for next year:

Assumed to be the cause of having less blockbuster titles than last year, Square Enix has suffered from a minor decrease in net sales – despite this, the company has benefited from a 50% elevation in income, which they credit to download sales of previous high-performing titles such as Nier: Automata, persistently strong smartphone titles and the newest expansions for Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X:

Loot box loot from smartphone and browser games:

MMO shekels:

As can be seen, just as Konami is now very much a pachinko company despite most of its public profile being garnered from video games, Square Enix’s revenues from smartphone titles drastically exceed their traditional games in both extent and consistency – making it very much a casual gaming company.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

16 Comments

    • MeguruWitch says:

      Fighting rank50+ Alpha contract with others in MHW was so fun the first week, now it take 15-20min ( if not lost because of people who can’t avoid dive ) for a pitiful non alpha nergigante even thought when alone it’s not even 5min even for alpha …
      I no longer play with pick up, tired of getting pushed while doing stuff like third charge of great sword, they don’t even use item and never let the highest damage hit first when the monster sleep .

      Can’t wait for a update with stronger monster and some mmr … I don’t mind playing with casual in non competitive game and non friendly fire – tripping mate game but here it’s a serious pain in the ass they don’t even know the most important thing in MW, the positioning.
      Casual waste evey good recent game … The same happens with normies trashing our otaku culture more and more even thought they know nothing but mainstream stuff, people should learn their place

      • Anonymous says:

        “People should learn their place”

        Fucking lol
        It is a well-known fact that roughly 90% of the entire gaming audience consists of casuals. Blizzard figured it out 10 years ago, when it made WoW casual-friendly, and the entire mobile gaming market proves it merely by existing.

        The ones who need to learn their place are people like you.
        You literally do not matter.

        I am not taking sides here. Just saying how it is.
        Hardcore gaming is not sustainable. Not anymore.
        Deal with it. Whining about it just comes across as pathetic.
        I don’t like it either, but that’s just how things are.

  • Anonymous says:

    Sigh.

    I kind of miss the PlayStation One and Two Eras.
    At least back then, even though the unit that ran the game was total shit,
    at least the developers did all they could to produce convincing games that took chances. Many of those “chances” offered some of the most diverse games to ever be produced…

    Too many games these days are simply copy, paste, edit in skins to hide the fact that your game is basically a rip-off of some other company (even if the company you’re ripping of is yourself).

    Creativity is no longer rewarded. Instead, publishers only want to take the chance on things that have already been proven to have worked before… I’m really just sick of watching the same game get released..

    • Anonymous says:

      Enlighten us, oh ancient one. What was the great advancement that ps1 and ps2 eras had if not “make everything 3d”? You are imagining things that never happened. Or perhaps that was when you first started remembering things and it’s all rose-colored for you. If you really think copy+paste in game design only started recently, you better never talk to some who is actually old and knowledgeable or your whole world view will shatter.